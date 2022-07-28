Biden: ‘I Don’t Know If We’re In A Recession, I’m Not A Biologist’

July 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — America's GDP has fallen over the last two quarters, stoking fears of a possible recession due to the fact that America is now in a recession. When asked whether the U.S. is now in a recession, Biden answered that he wasn't qualified to answer, as he doesn't have a biology degree.



