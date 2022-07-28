Biden Wants To Swap Russian ‘Merchant of Death’ for American Weed Smuggler and Wrongfully Accused Marine

July 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration has offered to swap a prolific arms dealer who conspired to kill Americans for a WNBA player who smuggled cannabis oil into Russia and a wrongfully accused former Marine, CNN reported Thursday. The post Biden Wants To Swap Russian ‘Merchant of Death’ for American Weed Smuggler and Wrongfully Accused Marine appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...