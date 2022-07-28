Catherine Austin Fitts’ Financial Rebellion: Cash FAQ’s + Other Cash Stories (Video)

American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing Catherine Austin Fitts is normally central to the weekly Financial Rebellion episode. However, Polly Tommey is joined by …



Read More...