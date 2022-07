Dem Senate Candidate Would Worsen Pennsylvania’s Crime Spike, Sheriffs Fear

July 28, 2022

A group of 13 Pennsylvania sheriffs urged Senate candidate John Fetterman (D.) on Thursday to clarify his positions on criminal justice reform, saying they "share concerns" about his soft-on-crime record. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, endorsed the release of one-third of all Pennsylvania inmates and expressed support for shortening prison sentences for murderers, the sheriffs […] The post Dem Senate Candidate Would Worsen Pennsylvania’s Crime Spike, Sheriffs Fear appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



