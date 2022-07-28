The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘He Rules by Fear’: Colorado Didn’t Investigate Powerful Dem-Appointed Bureaucrat Until Three Years After Allegations, Report Says

Colorado this month started investigated allegations made in 2019 against a powerful Democrat-appointed official after the Denver Post started digging into the allegations, the Post reported Monday. The post ‘He Rules by Fear’: Colorado Didn’t Investigate Powerful Dem-Appointed Bureaucrat Until Three Years After Allegations, Report Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


