Here We Go Again: Wuhan Locks Down 1 Million People After Detecting Four COVID Cases

In yet another prime example of throwing the baby, the bottle, the bonnet, and literally everything else that's within reach, out with the bathwater, Wuhan has decided to lock down a district of almost 1 million people after discovering just "four asymptomatic Covid cases".

And to think, Wuhan's tourism industry was just starting to recover...

But seriously, China's stringent zero-Covid policy has once again caused the country to enforce draconian lockdowns in Wuhan's Jiangxia district, where more than 970,000 people live. China called it three days of "temporary control measures," according to CNN.

The province shut down bars, cinemas internet cafes, small clinics, agricultural product marketplaces, restaurant, dining and large gatherings, the report says. It also shuttered events "from performances to conferences," including all places of worship. Tutoring institutions and tourist attractions also were forced to lock down.

Public transport in the province has also been suspended and residents have been told not to leave. There have been "four high risk neighborhoods" identified within the province, with four other neighborhoods posing a "medium" risk.

China is aiming to "further reduce the flow of people, lower the risk of cross-infection and achieve dynamic zero-Covid in the shortest time possible," a government statement says. The four cases were found during regular testing drives and then through contact tracing of those individuals.

The lockdowns which China once again re-implemented toward the beginning of this year caused shockwaves for many companies doing business in the country, not the least of which was Tesla, and further exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks - many of which have been in place for almost 3 years now.

Recall, back in April, Zero Hedge contributor Quoth the Raven asked whether or nothing something was "rotten" in the state of Shanghai's latest lockdowns. "The actions China has taken to implement this round of lockdowns have been dystopian and Orwellian, to say the least," he wrote at the beginning of April.

"There are a innumerable amount of disturbing things about the dystopian way this alleged outbreak is being handled, but none more pressing is the question of why it is being handled the way it is," he continued. "Why continue the country’s completely irrational and inane “Covid Zero” policy at this point?"