Matt Walsh Reacts to Future Eco-City Plans: ‘I’d Rather Be Dead Than Live in Something Like This’

July 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Right-wing political commentator Matthew Walsh said he would prefer to die rather than live in Saudi Arabia’s planned one-building city, “The Line.” “I’d rather be dead than live in something […] The post Matt Walsh Reacts to Future Eco-City Plans: 'I'd Rather Be Dead Than Live in Something Like This' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...