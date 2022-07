VIDEO: Biden Admin Puts the Spin on ‘Recession’

July 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The U.S. economy shrank by an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter, the Commerce Department announced Thursday, marking the second-straight quarter of negative GDP growth. The post VIDEO: Biden Admin Puts the Spin on ‘Recession’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...