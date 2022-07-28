The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Yale Law School Axes Student Listserv That Energized Protests and Scandals

After a year of high-profile scandals, Yale Law School is retiring an all-student listserv that became a breeding ground for progressive activism and online pile-ons, citing the value of “face-to-face” interaction. The post Yale Law School Axes Student Listserv That Energized Protests and Scandals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


