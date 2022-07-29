At Least 15 Dead In Kentucky Floods; Biden Approves Disaster Declaration

Update (1038ET): Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll has climbed to 15 people and expected it to double following "historic" flooding.

"There's going to be multiple families that we've lost," Beshear told Brianna Keilar on CNN's "New Day." "Kids that won't get the opportunity to grow up and experience so much that we have." "This is so deadly, and it hit so hard, and it hit in the middle of the night," he said, adding even though eastern Kentucky experiences floods, "we've never seen something like this."

Beshear tweeted moments ago that President Biden approved his "initial request for a disaster declaration in Kentucky."

.@POTUS has approved my initial request for a disaster declaration in Kentucky. This is great, much-needed news for Eastern Kentucky. This federal funding is critical for our recovery efforts and Kentuckians impacted by the historic flooding. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 29, 2022

Aerial views show the widespread devastation in the eastern part of the state.

AERIAL FOOTAGE: Video shows flooding in Whitesburg, KY following an unprecedented record level of water along the North Fork Kentucky River. #kywx



THE LATEST: https://t.co/XYugsNGRgE pic.twitter.com/n0aSaq21j2 — FOX Weather (@foxweather) July 29, 2022

* * *

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday night, at least eight people perished, and dozens were rescued from rooftops due to historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

"We're gonna end up with double-digit deaths. Right now, I believe we can confirm at least eight," Beshear told local news WLEX.

"Tonight, we need your continued prayers for the people of Eastern Kentucky. This is an ongoing natural disaster, with more rain expected tonight that could worsen the situation. The death toll has heartbreakingly risen to 8 Kentuckians lost," Beshear tweeted, and also within the tweet was a video statement where the governor called the flooding "historic."

Watch the governor's latest update:

Here's a map of the flooding area in the eastern part of the state.

Earlier in the evening, Beshear told NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, "this is by far the worst flooding disaster at least of my lifetime in Kentucky ... it's wiped out what we believe are hundreds of homes. We have half of some of our counties underwater."

NEW - Torrential rains have caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on rooftops and others missing https://t.co/Jw9KRpLtQ8pic.twitter.com/onGeAshw2W — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2022

The devastation that catastrophic flooding leaves behind always leaves me feeling hopeless, but today, I saw a lot of good people running towards Kentucky to help our neighbors.



📍Whitesburg, KY pic.twitter.com/5bzmi9iRDb — Billy Bowling (@babowling12) July 28, 2022

Drone shots of the #Flooding in #Kentucky after it the water has receded several feet. #KyWx pic.twitter.com/UPgp6XRzx4 — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) July 28, 2022

KY Governor Andy Beshear says this is "one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history". Multiple people are still unaccounted for and folks are being rescued off of their roofs due to high water #KYwx pic.twitter.com/5AUHPjzXvg — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 28, 2022

My heart goes out to friends in #Kentucky tonight, they had such bad flooding in the hills and hollers! Condolences to my dearest friends who had tragic losses of human life. This hits families hard because families cluster their houses together in the hollers & they all get hit! pic.twitter.com/UuuGlIppZT — Celestial Sojourner (@CSojourner) July 29, 2022

The governor said 30 people were air rescued thanks to the National Guard. He added the worst might not be over as officials are bracing for more deaths as rescue efforts continue Friday.