Medical Schools Must Go Woke, Accreditor Declares

July 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Association of American Medical Colleges, which together with the American Medical Association certifies all U.S. medical schools, this month released a set of guidelines requiring the faculty and graduates of medical schools to display prioritize left-wing positions on "diversity, equity, and inclusion." The post Medical Schools Must Go Woke, Accreditor Declares appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...