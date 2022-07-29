New Media Rule: Don’t Say Gay

July 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Mainstream journalists have adopted what critics are calling a "don't say gay" approach to covering the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. The media's coverage of monkeypox, which officials in New York and California have declared a threat to public health amid rising case numbers, has studiously avoided using the word "gay" when discussing the individuals who are most at risk of contracting the viral disease. The post New Media Rule: Don’t Say Gay appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



