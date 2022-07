Persecution Report: This Woman Put Her Bible Verse-A-Day Calendar On Her Desk At Work And No One Has Asked Her About It

July 29, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

KNOXVILLE, TN — Local woman Carol Hughes is being blatantly persecuted for her faith while at work. After she placed a flowery, verse-a-day calendar on her office desk earlier today, not a single person has commented on it in any way, shape, or form.



Read More...