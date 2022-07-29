The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tale of Two Admins: Trump Admin Paying Political Consultants Raised ‘Ethical Questions,” But No Big Deal For Biden

July 29, 2022   |   Tags:

Taxpayers footed the bill for a longtime Democratic political consultant to conduct $500-an-hour media training sessions for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky, according to a new report. The post Tale of Two Admins: Trump Admin Paying Political Consultants Raised ‘Ethical Questions,” But No Big Deal For Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x