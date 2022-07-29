These Are Americans' Biggest Inflation Concerns

With inflation at the highest level since 1981 and wages not keeping pace, many Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

And while a fresh poll from Morning Consult and Yahoo Finance shows that two thirds of U.S. adults are confident that they’ll be able to pay their bills in full each month, as Statista's Felix Richter notes, there is growing concern about the affordability of everyday purchases, especially those considered essential.

Unsurprisingly, the surging gas price has Americans particularly worried, with 63 percent of respondents saying they are very or somewhat concerned about being able to afford gas/fuel in the future.

Similar levels of concern can be observed for groceries and school supplies, i.e. categories where cutting back is not really an option.