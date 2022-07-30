Canada Unveils "Mandatory" AR-15 Buyback Program; US House Passes Assault Weapons Ban

The Canadian government wants people's semi-automatic rifles. They unveiled a new gun buyback plan to purchase "assault-style" weapons that the federal government banned in early 2020.

Public Safety Canada released a statement last week indicating that the gun buyback program is "mandatory for individuals to participate," according to CTV News.

AR platform firearms will be bought under the mandatory buyback program for $1,337 per rifle. The price reflects what owners paid for them pre-2020. Here's a list of prohibited firearms and what the government is offering gun owners:

AR Platform firearms such as the M16, AR-10, and AR-15 rifles, and the M4 carbine: $1,337

Beretta Cx4 Storm: $1,317

CZ Scorpion EVO 3 carbine and CZ Scorpion EVO 3 pistol: $1,291

M14 Rifle: $2,612

Robinson Armament XCR rifle: $2,735

Ruger Mini-14 rifle: $1,407

SG-550 rifle and SG-551 carbine: $6,209

SIG Sauer MCX, MPX forearms such as the SIG Sauer SIG MPX carbine, and the SIG Sauer SIG MPX pistol: $2,369

Vz58 rifle: $1,139

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aggressive campaign to disarm Canadians hasn't stopped with prohibiting the sale and use of AR platform firearms and other types of weapons. He has proposed a countrywide "freeze" on the sale, import, and transfer of all handguns.

Trudeau appears to be following the blueprints of authoritarians: confiscate guns.

In 1959, Fidel Castro seized control of Cuba and immediately removed all guns from citizens. His communist regime went door to door to force citizens into turning over their firearms.

Totalitarianism and gun confiscation are always intertwined. The most disturbing part is that it's already happening to our neighbors in the north and could soon be coming to the US.

On Friday, the US House of Representatives passed an assault weapons ban (217-213 vote included 215 Democrats and two Republicans, with five Democrats voting against the bill). However, the bill is all optics for Democrats ahead of midterm elections in November with low probabilities of passing the Senate. The bill bans importing, selling, manufacturing, or transferring semi-automatic assault weapons.

History provides alarming proof that when regimes disarm their citizens, a slippery slope of the loss of liberties soon follows. Just look how communist Cuba turned out...

George Mason of Virginia, the father of the Bill of Rights, famously warned Americans that disarming the people is "the best and most effective way to enslave them."

