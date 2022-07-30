How One Medical Board Is Injecting DEI Into All Aspects of Medical Education

July 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Last year, Oregon Health & Science University Hillsboro Medical Center began developing an "anti-racism and structural competency curriculum" for internal medicine residents. The school wasn't alone. Georgetown University Hospital created a "social medicine and health equity track" for its residents. And this year, the health care system Honor Health started a project "to demonstrate how […] The post How One Medical Board Is Injecting DEI Into All Aspects of Medical Education appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...