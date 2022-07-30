Rob Reiner, Total Moron
Hollywood Hyper-Leftist Rob Reiner is so partisan, so deluded, he thought it was wise to post this:
Screw politics. Screw poll numbers. Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments in the first two years of his Presidency that has gone unmatched for almost 60 years.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 29, 2022
No commentary necessary. The Twitter replies are enough.
