Rob Reiner, Total Moron

July 30, 2022

Hollywood Hyper-Leftist Rob Reiner is so partisan, so deluded, he thought it was wise to post this:

“Screw politics. Screw poll numbers. Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments in the first two years of his Presidency that has gone unmatched for almost 60 years.”

No commentary necessary. The Twitter replies are enough.

