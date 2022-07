Confessions of a Campaign Crackhead

July 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Lis Smith's relationship with politics is a lot like Hunter Biden's relationship with crack cocaine. The high highs, the low lows. The seedy tabloid headlines. The "psychodialed" phone numbers. Addiction is hard to shake, especially when failing has no real consequences. The post Confessions of a Campaign Crackhead appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...