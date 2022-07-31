Father of JonBenet Ramsey Threatens to File Suit if Evidence Isn’t Handed to Independent Third Party

July 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The father of JonBenet Ramsey says he will take his battle to court to force new DNA testing to take place concerning the 1996 murder of his 6-year-old girl. JonBenet […] The post Father of JonBenet Ramsey Threatens to File Suit if Evidence Isn't Handed to Independent Third Party appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...