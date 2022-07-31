The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Second Conflict Kicks Off in Europe? Air Raid Sirens Sound, Gunfire Erupts in Balkans

July 31, 2022   |   Tags:

With tensions high between tiny Kosovo and neighboring Serbia, air raid sirens were heard for about three hours Sunday in northern Kosovo near the border with Serbia. Kosovo police announced […]


