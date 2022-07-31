The Trumps, Tucker, and MTG Get Greeted by “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant and It’s Epic
July 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
This is awesome. At the LIV Golf Invitational held this weekend at Donald Trump’s national golf course in Bedminster, NJ, the crowd got rowdy.
“Let’s go Brandon” chant breaks out at #LIVGolf as President Trump, @DonaldJTrumpJr, @TuckerCarlson, @kimguilfoyle, @RepMTG, and @EricTrump stepped outside together.
MAGA! pic.twitter.com/68MF0DgSPm
— Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 31, 2022
