The Trumps, Tucker, and MTG Get Greeted by “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant and It’s Epic

July 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

This is awesome. At the LIV Golf Invitational held this weekend at Donald Trump’s national golf course in Bedminster, NJ, the crowd got rowdy.

The post The Trumps, Tucker, and MTG Get Greeted by “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant and It’s Epic appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...