Biden Admin Taps China Apologist for Foggy Bottom Post

The State Department is slated to hire a China apologist who has called for "a cooperative relationship" with North Korea and blamed the Biden administration’s rhetoric for a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The post Biden Admin Taps China Apologist for Foggy Bottom Post appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


