Democrats Propose $800 Billion ‘If You Don’t Vote For This You Hate Puppies’ Spending Bill

August 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressional Republicans face a difficult choice this week, as Democrats have introduced a bill to save puppies but attached billions in unrelated spending. Conservatives may propose amendments, but hesitate to oppose the bill since it is named "If You Don't Vote For This You Hate Puppies."



Read More...