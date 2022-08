Far-Left Commentator Slurs Black Republican Senate Candidate

Far-left political commentator Elie Mystal, a correspondent at The Nation, said in an interview Saturday that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker (Ga.), who is black, is "what Republicans want from their Negroes." The post Far-Left Commentator Slurs Black Republican Senate Candidate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



