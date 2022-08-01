Iran Boasts It’s ‘One Step Away’ From Nuclear Weapon To ‘Turn New York Into Ruins and Hell’

August 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A social media channel affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the hardline regime is "one step away" from constructing a nuclear weapon that can "turn New York into ruins and hell." The post Iran Boasts It’s ‘One Step Away’ From Nuclear Weapon To ‘Turn New York Into Ruins and Hell’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...