Pet Project: BLM Activist Shaun King Used Donor Funds To Buy $40k Thoroughbred Show Dog

August 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Shaun King's social justice PAC is going to the dogs. Literally. The post Pet Project: BLM Activist Shaun King Used Donor Funds To Buy $40k Thoroughbred Show Dog appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...