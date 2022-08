Tyler Perry Launches ‘Madea+’ Streaming Service With Access To All 6 Million Madea Movies

August 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ATLANTA, GA — In an effort to better serve his loyal audience, comedian-producer-writer-actor-entertainer-singer-songwriter-supermarket customer-congressional lobbyist-world conqueror Tyler Perry has announced the launching of his own Madea+ streaming service.



Read More...