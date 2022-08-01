The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Reportedly Kills Longtime AQ Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri In Drone Strike

The Associated Press is reporting that a US drone strike in Afghanistan has killed top Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

The news is breaking minutes after the White House announced that President Biden will speak Monday evening on a "successful" operation against a "significant al-Qaida target" in Afghanistan.

"Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," a senior administration official announced later afternoon.

US STRIKE KILLED TOP AL-QAEDA LEADER AYMAN AL-ZAWAHRI: AP

Other journalists and pundits have also been pointing to a high-level strike on a top terror operative...

Biden is speaking despite having a "rebound" case of Covid-19, though the administration says the address won't be open to the full press corps.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson reviews the following background:

Zawahiri had a $25 million bounty on his head since 2001. In addition to planning 9/11, also behind attack on USS Cole that killed 17 American sailors in Yemen in 2000. State Dept. says he played role in August 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224.

As for Zawahiri's reported death... there's been 'false-starts' in the recent past:

And remembering bin Laden's death deep inside (US ally) Pakistan's territory, and the strange details surrounding it...

* * *

Biden's address is scheduled for 7:30pm eastern time. Watch Live:

Tyler Durden Mon, 08/01/2022 - 17:43


