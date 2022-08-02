Biden Promised To Restore ‘Respected Leadership on the World Stage.’ Swing Voters Say He’s Done the Opposite.

August 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden pledged to restore "respected leadership on the world stage." Now, a year and a half into his presidency, an overwhelming majority of voters in four swing House districts say he's done the opposite. The post Biden Promised To Restore ‘Respected Leadership on the World Stage.’ Swing Voters Say He’s Done the Opposite. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



