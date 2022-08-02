The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cash Bonanza: Iran Has Made $44.7 Billion in Illegal Oil Sales Since Biden Took Office

Iran's illegal oil trade has boomed under the Biden administration, with the hardline regime selling more than $44 billion worth of its heavily sanctioned oil to malign regimes like China, Syria, and Venezuela, according to figures published by a watchdog group. The post Cash Bonanza: Iran Has Made $44.7 Billion in Illegal Oil Sales Since Biden Took Office appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


