Experts Warn Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Has Eerily Similar Tune to WWI’s Beginnings

August 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Tuesday visit to Taiwan brings with it the risk of war between the United States and China should Beijing harm the lead House Democrat, experts […] The post Experts Warn Pelosi's Taiwan Visit Has Eerily Similar Tune to WWI's Beginnings appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...