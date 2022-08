Free Beacon Man of the Year Plays Starring Role in Terrorist’s Demise

August 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A 2019 Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year winner is almost certain to receive the honor again in 2022 after playing a leading role in the assassination of a prominent al Qaeda terrorist. The post Free Beacon Man of the Year Plays Starring Role in Terrorist’s Demise appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...