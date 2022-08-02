The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: CNN Profits Decline to Lowest Level in Years, Sending New Boss in Search of Answers

August 2, 2022   |   Tags:

Executives at CNN’s parent company are struggling to set a new direction for the network amid declining viewership and the lowest profits in years, The New York Times reported Tuesday. With […] The post Report: CNN Profits Decline to Lowest Level in Years, Sending New Boss in Search of Answers appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x