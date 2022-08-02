Taylor Swift Tops List Of Private Jet Polluters

A new study reveals that Taylor Swift uses private jets more than any other celebrity. Hollywood elites often push climate change on the masses to reduce carbon footprints while maintaining their own high-carbon lifestyles.

Research from sustainability-driven digital marketing agency Yard published a new study that found Swift's 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X, purchased in 2012, flew 170 times in the first 200 days of 2022, emitting 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon dioxide. For the past seven months, her private jet usage has been equivalent to what 1,184 ordinary people would emit in a year.

Swift's spokesperson told The Tab that the singer's "jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect." Whether it's Swift or not, it's still her plane emitting carbon emissions.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio have received backlash for the high carbon footprint lifestyles of jetting around the world while preaching climate change.

Kylie Jenner recently sparked uproar on the internet for an Instagram post with boyfriend Travis Scott and their two private jets.

Here's Yard's list of the top celebs with the most private jet usage (list courtesy of The Tab) this year:

1. Taylor Swift CO2 flight emissions this year: 8,293.54 tonnes Taking the number one spot, is the wholesome queen Taylor Swift. Shockingly, Taylor has created more carbon emissions than other celebrity at 8,293 tonnes. Pollution (Taylor's version). Racking up a total of 170 flights on her private jet since January, Taylor has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air, or 15.9 days. Considering that she is not currently touring, this is a huge amount. Taylor's average flight time is 80 minutes with an average of 139.36 miles per flight. 2. Floyd Mayweather CO2 flight emissions this year: 7,076.8 tonnes Boxer Floyd Mayweather takes the silver medal, emitting 7076.8 tonnes of CO2 from his private jet this year alone. Mayweather has amassed more flights than any other celebrity on this list, taking 177 so far this year, which averages out to be 25 flights per month, or one per day. Floyd also has the shortest flight time on the list which was a pitiful 10 minutes. So much for the environment, eh. 3. Jay-Z CO2 flight emissions this year: 6,981.3 tonnes Beyonce's other half takes the third spot place on this list. Jay-Z has taken 136 flights this year and spent nearly two weeks in the air. He has emitted 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 on his private jet which is 997.3 times more than the average person's yearly emissions. Having not been on tour since 2017, Jay-Z really doesn't have an excuse for raking up all those emissions. 4. A-Rod CO2 flight emissions this year: 5,342.7 tonnes An American household name and J-LO's ex, basketball player A-Rod has taken 106 private jet flights this year. With an average of 80 minutes per flight, A-Rod has created 5,342 tonnes of carbon emissions since January. 5. Blake Shelton CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,495 tonnes Blake Shelton is an American country music singer, known for a being coach on the US version of The Voice alongside his wife Gwen Stefani. This year Blake has spent 12,424 minutes in the air, emitting 4,495 tonnes of carbon emissions over a whopping 111 flights. Can him and Gwen hop on a private jet to the UK and tour here please? 6. Steven Spielberg CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,465 tonnes The next offender is renowned director Steven Spielberg who has emitted 4,465 tonnes of CO2 over 61 flights. Steven has the longest average flight time on this list at one hour 47 minutes. His total time spent flying on his private jet this year is 12,341 minutes, meaning he's spent nearly nine days in the air. If he's flying to direct another iconic film then I'm not mad about it. 7. Kim Kardashian CO2 flight emissions this year: 4,268.5 tonnes Unsurprisingly, a Kardashian does feature on this list. The whole Kardashian family are no strangers to living the lavish lifestyle, frequently posting photos of their personalised private jets to their Instagrams, seeming to enjoy the aesthetic of owning one more than the convenience. Only a few weeks ago, Kim shared a snap to her Instagram of her private jet decked out in a camping theme for her daughter North's birthday. In 2022 alone, Kim's jet emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights which is 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year. Kim's average flight time is 85.49 minutes, for an average journey length of 99.78 miles with her shortest flight just a mere 23 minutes within California. 8. Mark Wahlberg CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,772.85 tonnes Eighth on the list is American actor Mark Wahlberg who has emitted 3,772 tonnes of carbon emissions this year over 101 flights. Mark's total flight time is 10,428 minutes meaning he's spent over a week in the air this year. Mark frequently shares photos of him and his friends on his private jet to his Instagram, namely of them taking shots mid-air of his own brand of Tequila. 9. Oprah Winfrey CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,493.17 tonnes In 2022, the American presenter power-house Oprah has already taken 68 flights on her $75 million private jet creating 3,493 tonnes of carbon emissions – 499 times more than the average person. Oprah's shortest flight time this year was 14 minutes which alone created one tonne of CO2 emissions. 10. Travis Scott CO2 flight emissions this year: 3,033.3 tonnes Kylie Jenner was in hot water this week after posting a photo to her Instagram posing with her beau in front of two private jets with the caption: "you wanna take mine or yours?". Despite Kylie's average flight time apparently a mere 24.5 minutes, she doesn't make the list of the top 10 celebs. It is actually her partner Travis Scott who uses his private jet more. Travis' total flight time for 2022 is already 8,384 minutes, or 5.8 days on his private jet, and we're only seven months into the year. His average flight journey is just 7.31 miles which is only a 10 minute car ride.

Celebrities have no right to push carbon-reducing lifestyles on the rest of us while they continue living the high life.