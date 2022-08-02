VIDEO: Why Do Successful Black Conservatives Drive Liberals Crazy?

August 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Journalists and other liberals despise people who don't agree with them. This animosity becomes especially vicious, however, whenever a black conservative dares to succeed in America. Whether it's renowned brain surgeon Ben Carson, Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.), Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, or football legend Herschel Walker, members of the mainstream media tend to lose their minds when confronted with a black person who doesn't share their passion for radical left-wing politics. They almost certainly share President Joe Biden's view that "you ain't black" if you don't vote for Democrats. The post VIDEO: Why Do Successful Black Conservatives Drive Liberals Crazy? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



