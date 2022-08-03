As The Economy Burns, The Political Class Is Patting Themselves On The Back For Provoking WWIII
August 3, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAccording to the Oxford dictionary, a recession is defined as a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters. In the last two quarters, the United States has experienced an economic decline and subsequent contraction of gross domestic product …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments