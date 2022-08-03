Brickbat: Cashed Out

An Israeli law took effect this week banning cash transactions of more than 6,000 NIS (about $1,700). Officials said the goals of the law are to increase tax compliance and to reduce money laundering. Israel's Finance Ministry said it plans to seek a law banning residents from holding more than 50,000 NIS (about $14,500) in cash.

