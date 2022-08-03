The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Cashed Out

August 3, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
New Israeli Shekels

An Israeli law took effect this week banning cash transactions of more than 6,000 NIS (about $1,700). Officials said the goals of the law are to increase tax compliance and to reduce money laundering. Israel's Finance Ministry said it plans to seek a law banning residents from holding more than 50,000 NIS (about $14,500) in cash.

The post Brickbat: Cashed Out appeared first on Reason.com.


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x