Brickbat: Cashed Out
August 3, 2022 | Tags: Israel, money, REASON
An Israeli law took effect this week banning cash transactions of more than 6,000 NIS (about $1,700). Officials said the goals of the law are to increase tax compliance and to reduce money laundering. Israel's Finance Ministry said it plans to seek a law banning residents from holding more than 50,000 NIS (about $14,500) in cash.
