Man Suffers ‘Life Changing Injuries’ After Electric Car Bursts Into Flames While Driving Down Highway

August 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A man suffered serious injuries near Broughton, North Wales, on Tuesday morning when his electric vehicle spontaneously burst into flames. According to the Liverpool Echo, the man was driving near […] The post Man Suffers 'Life Changing Injuries' After Electric Car Bursts Into Flames While Driving Down Highway appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...