Pro-Abortion Nightmare: Kentucky’s Republican AG Lands Massive Blow to Planned Parenthood, Defeated CEO Calls It ‘Devastating’

August 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The light of life shines brighter these days. And the culture of death is wincing from the brilliance. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s bid to allow the state’s trigger law […] The post Pro-Abortion Nightmare: Kentucky's Republican AG Lands Massive Blow to Planned Parenthood, Defeated CEO Calls It 'Devastating' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...