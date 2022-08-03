Trump-Backed House Candidate John Gibbs Beats Out Trump-Impeacher Peter Meijer In Michigan

August 3, 2022

Republican voters in Michigan chose to oust incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, whose first vote in Congress was to impeach former President Donald Trump, in favor of replacing him with the Trump-endorsed John Gibbs. Meijer, who acknowledged in 2021 that voting to oust the former president “may have been an act of political suicide,” conceded […]



