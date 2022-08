Brittney Griner Rewarded With 9 Years Of Not Hearing The U.S. National Anthem

August 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MOSCOW — WNBA star Brittney Griner has been found guilty of drug trafficking charges in Russia. The judge has sentenced Griner to 9 years in a Russian penal colony where she will never have to hear America's national anthem being played.



