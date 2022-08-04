China Fires ‘Precision Missile Strikes’ and Encircles Taiwan One Day After Pelosi’s Departure

August 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Taiwan bore the brunt of China’s fury over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a series of missile strikes and military exercises Thursday designed to show what it […] The post China Fires 'Precision Missile Strikes' and Encircles Taiwan One Day After Pelosi's Departure appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...