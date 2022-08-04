CONvid-1984 Shot Damaged Healthcare Worker To “Unvaxxed”: “I Totally Commend You: I Wish I Was One of You” (Video)

Recently, on The Sons of Liberty radio, I played a video of a healthcare worker who was injured after her employer coerced her into taking the deadly, experimental, unsafe and ineffective Pfizer CONvid-1984 shot. Now she is suffering from Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). However, she has been asked what she thinks about those of …



Read More...