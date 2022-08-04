The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cops Mistook Innocent Dad’s Diabetic Shock For Intoxication – Threw Him In A Cage & Watched Him Die

August 4, 2022   |   Tags: ,
San Diego, CA — When he was arrested in February of this year, Gilbert Gil, 67, had committed no crime and had harmed no one. Sadly, however, his innocence offered no protection from the pernicious abuse of the California police state. The nightmare for the Gil family began when a combination of his dementia and …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x