Déjà Vu: Another Democrat Thinks Parents Shouldn’t Have a Say in Their Children’s Education

August 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke said this week that "we don't need to tell" teachers "what version of history" they are "allowed to teach," a statement similar to a remark that in part cost Democrat Terry McAuliffe the governorship of Virginia. The post Déjà Vu: Another Democrat Thinks Parents Shouldn’t Have a Say in Their Children’s Education appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



