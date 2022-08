Dr Lee Merritt: The Twin Scams Of 1918 & 2020 (Video)

Remember the alleged Spanish Flu of 1918? Well, hold onto your seats cause we’re going for a bumpy ride with Dr. Lee Merritt as she tells you the truth behind that scam and relates it to the CONvid-1984 scam of 2020 and beyond. We’ll cover a lot of ground in this interview as Dr. Merritt …



Read More...