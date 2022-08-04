The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Haley: Biden’s Bungled Afghanistan Withdrawal a ‘Slap in the Face’ to All Combat Vets

August 4, 2022   |   Tags:

President Joe Biden's bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which brought the Taliban to power and turned the country into a safe haven for terrorists, is a "slap in the face" to every U.S. combat veteran, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Washington Free Beacon on Thursday. The post Haley: Biden’s Bungled Afghanistan Withdrawal a ‘Slap in the Face’ to All Combat Vets appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x