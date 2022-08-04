If This Is How America Is Going To Die, This Is How It Will Happen: Creating Domestic Terrorists – Jan 6, The Day Of Insurrection? (Video)

“It does not get any more obvious than this.” What is it that the people do not see (Jeremiah 5:21)? How many times have the American people played into the hands of ill designing men (Ephesians 4:14) creating domestic terrorists only to see their errors and to return to the same cycle 2-4 years later …



Read More...