Initial Jobless Claims Hit 8 Month Highs, Continuing Claims Jump Ahead Of Payrolls Print

Amid a growing wave of corporate layoff announcements, the number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits rose to 260k last week (moving its 4-week average to the highest in 8 months). More problematically, continuing claims is now starting to roll notably higher at 1.416mm - the highest since April.

Source: Bloomberg

Connecticut, Oklahoma, and California saw the biggest rise in jobless claims; while Massachusetts, Kentucky, and Ohio saw the biggest drop in claims...

Jobless claims are now completely decoupled from the headlines payrolls data...

Source: Bloomberg

This matches the decoupling seen between the establishment and household surveys...

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, Andrew Challenger, Challenger, Gray & Christmas' senior vice president, said in statement that:

"the job market remains tight, and large-scale layoffs have not begun. There are some indicators that hiring is slowing after months of growth, however."

However, a quick glance down headlines shows at least 12 big companies that have announced layoffs within the last 2 weeks…

But it's not a recession remember!

All eyes on tomorrow morning's big jobs print.